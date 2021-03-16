Mike Wilbon Wants Bears GM Ryan Pace Fired After Andy Dalton Signing
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT
Chicago Bears fans are rightfully upset after their dreams of trading for Russell Wilson came crashing down on Tuesday. Instead of landing a true franchise quarterback, the Bears inked Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal. Michael Wilbon thinks the people in charge should be fired for this level of incompetence.
Wilbon went on Pardon the Interruption and lit into the franchise's decision-makers. He thinks both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy should be canned immediately. And, frankly, if you look at how badly they've bungled the team's quarterback situation, he might be right:
Here's what Wilbon said:
He makes a lot of great points. Pace has completely screwed up the quarterback position, while Nagy utterly failed to develop Mitchell Trubisky. Maybe Trubisky wasn't good enough to actually be developed, but then it's on Pace and Nagy for their decision to draft him. Either way, the Bears are in a terrible spot.
As I said earlier today, I feel bad for Bears fans. Your team's management is completely incompetent.