Mike White Got Absolutely Destroyed, Somehow Returned to the Game

Stephen Douglas
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills / Joshua Bessex/GettyImages
The New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Mike White started at quarterback for the Jets and took a beating. During the third quarter he took just about the hardest legal hit you will see a quarterback take in 2022. Matt Milano took an unimpeded run, put his shoulder into his stomach and folded him in half like a chair.

Joe Flacco replaced White at quarterback and immediately fumbled. Flacco returned on the next series, but just a few minutes later, White was back in the game, ready for more punishment. What's not to love? Aside from the score.

