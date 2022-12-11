Mike White Got Absolutely Destroyed, Somehow Returned to the Game
The New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Mike White started at quarterback for the Jets and took a beating. During the third quarter he took just about the hardest legal hit you will see a quarterback take in 2022. Matt Milano took an unimpeded run, put his shoulder into his stomach and folded him in half like a chair.
Joe Flacco replaced White at quarterback and immediately fumbled. Flacco returned on the next series, but just a few minutes later, White was back in the game, ready for more punishment. What's not to love? Aside from the score.