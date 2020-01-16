Mike Vrabel Turned Getting Trucked by a Referee On the Sideline Into a Teaching Moment
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 16 2020
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel got trucked by referee Eugene Hall during the Titans win over the Baltimore Ravens. The video surfaced yesterday and Vrabel had no choice but to address it, both with his team and the media.
Vrabel spoke to his team on Thursday morning and relayed the story to the press later in the day.
There is an important lesson here about dealing with embarrassing content. Vrabel knew his players would see it whether he showed them or not so he got out in front of the story and Wagged the Dog. Now he can laugh about it and use it as a learning experience. If you're on a football field, you need to keep your head on a swivel or you end up with a Get Back Coach-- and nobody wants that.