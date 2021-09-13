Mike Vrabel Calls Julio Jones' Personal Foul 'Dumb Sh-t That Hurts the Team'
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The game was never close. The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions and never looked back. Maybe the Titans could have gotten something going, but an early turning point in the game may have come when Julio Jones was called for a personal foul halfway through the first quarter that turned a 3rd and 1 into a 3rd and 16 that then turned into a punt.
Asked about the play today, Mike Vrabel unveiled a new category for sorting football plays.
"That would fall under the category of dumb shit that hurts the team. In bold letters.”
Jones got into a shoving match with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and appeared to throw a punch after the play ended. Jones, who seemed like a huge pickup for the Titans this summer, was held to three receptions for 29 yards.
The good news is there's nowhere to go but up. For Jones and the Titans.