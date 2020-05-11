Mike Tyson Working the Mitts is Still Terrifying
By Ryan Phillips | May 11 2020
Mike Tyson posted a compilation video of some of his workouts to Instagram on Monday. It was terrifying.
Tyson absolutely lit up the mitts in several sessions in what seems to be an ad for a company called Smart Cups. At the end of the video Tyson points at the camera and says, "I'm back."
Check this out:
I don't know what Tyson's footwork or cardio look like these days, but there's absolutely no doubt the 53-year-old could still knock someone out with that power.
A few days ago Evander Holyfield says he'd be up for an exhibition fight with Tyson. The 57-year-old Holyfield has suggested the bout to raise money for his charity, Unite 4 Our Fight. The pair famously fought in 1996 and 1997, with Holyfield winning both bouts. He won the first by TKO in the 11th round and the second when Tyson was disqualified for biting his ear.
Holyfield last fought in 2011, beating Brian Nielsen by 10th-round TKO and retiring after. Tyson last fought in 2005 when he was forced to retire after the sixth round against Kevin McBride.