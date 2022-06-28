Mike Tyson Says He Was On Shrooms For Roy Jones Jr. Fight in 2020
Mike Tyson went nearly 15 years between bouts in the ring. He quit the world of professional boxing in 2005 and went on a very brief exhibition tour in 2006 before fading into the background, relegated to the occasional movie cameo as far as his public appearances were concerned. Then, in 2020, he surprisingly agreed to an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.
A boxing match between the 54-year-old Tyson and 50-year-old Jones Jr. went about as expected. It was a drawn-out match that ended in a draw and anybody who went into the affair hoping for a classic Tyson knockout left disappointed. It was cool seeing the all-time great back in the ring with the gloves on, though.
Tyson appeared on Ryan Clark's podcast The Pivot on Tuesday and revealed something rather shocking about that exhibition bout -- he was high on mushrooms when it happened, and said he wished he could've done it for other fights in his career too.
What a concept. It seems Tyson is into the herbal remedies nowadays.