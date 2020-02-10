Mike Trout Struck Out Swinging on a Masahiro Tanaka Pitch That Bounced in Front of the Plate
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Masahiro Tanaka and Mike Trout are both very good at baseball. The 25-year old rookie Cy Young candidate and the 22-year old MVP candidate met for the first time on Sunday in New York. Trout singled in his first at-bat and then struck out twice against Tanaka. In their third clash, Tanaka struck out Trout on a pitch that bounce in front of the plate. If Tanaka has the ability to make Mike Effing Trout look like a little leaguer seeing his first curveball, what chance to the mere mortals in MLB stand?
