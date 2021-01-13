Mike Tomlin Offers Cryptic Reply to Question About Ben Roethlisberger's Future
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 13, 2021, 2:31 PM EST
Ben Roethlisberger has hinted that he'd like to return for another season in 2021, but only if the Pittsburgh Steelers want him back. After a few underwhelming late-season performances, some wonder if the 38-year-old can still get it done at the NFL level. On Wednesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was cryptic when asked about Big Ben's future with the franchise.
Here's what Tomlin said:
Boy that's a lot of dancing from Tomlin to not answer a question. He really said absolutely nothing there. Reasonable to assume there's a chance he'll be back? That's not an answer.
Roethlisberger and the Steelers opened the season 11-0 before losing five of their last six, including a Wild Card round loss to the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger struggled with consistency all season. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,803 yards, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but his passer rating dipped to 94.1 and his Total QBR of 60.1 ranked 22nd in the league.
Big Ben has battled injuries over the last few years and last looked like a top-tier NFL quarterback in 2014. It might be time for both parties to move on here.