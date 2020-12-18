Mike Tirico Filling in for Al Michaels on Sunday Night Football
By Kyle Koster | Dec 18, 2020, 4:23 PM EST
Mike Tirico will fill in for Al Michaels for the Browns-Giants game on Sunday Night Football as the regular play-by-play announcer hasn't cleared COVID-19 protocol, NBC announced. Tirico was originally scheduled to work Saturday night's Packers-Panthers tilt on NFL Network. Those duties will now fall to Joe Davis.
Michaels said in a statement that he feels fine and has a temperature of 97.5 with no symptoms. Which is a great flex.
The above scenario is not one I ever envisioned relaying but, hey, here we are. There's just as much uncertainty behind the microphone as there is under center in 2020. Things that once felt weird, like NBC and Fox talent playing tag with game assignments have become all too normal.