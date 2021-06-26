Mike Soroka Tore His Achilles Again, This Time Walking to the Clubhouse
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 26, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT
Mike Soroka has no luck. The Atlanta Braves pitcher who became an All-Star in 2019 and the youngest opening day starter in franchise history in 2020, tore his Achilles tendon again. Soroka last pitched on August 3rd, 2020, when he tore his Achilles while running to cover first. This time he was apparently just walking to the clubhouse.
There are some weird ways that baseball players have been injured in the past, but walking to the clubhouse is by far the cruelest one. Here's hoping he finally gets to make a full recovery after he has surgery again.
Soroka had a set back in May that also required a proceedure. Soroka, who will turn 24 in August, started 29 games for Atlanta in 2019.