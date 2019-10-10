The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Goes On Obscenity-Laced Rant After Eliminating Braves

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Mike Shildt #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on prior to game five of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mike Shildt and the St. Louis Cardinals came to play Wednesday night in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Cards went on the road and lit up the Atlanta Braves 13-1. After the game, Shildt went on an all-time, obscenity-laced rant and clearly the Cardinals were eating up what their manager was saying.

Check this out, and be warned, it's very NSFW:

That was...something.

Obviously Shildt is fired up, his team just came back from down 2-1 in the series to win it on the road. His squad came out firing on Wednesday and led 10-0 after the first inning, 11-0 after the second and 13-0 after the third. It was a convincing whipping.

Obviously there will be some backlash for his language in this but in the midst of a celebration, can the man really be blamed?