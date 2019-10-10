VIDEO: Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Goes On Obscenity-Laced Rant After Eliminating Braves
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2019
Mike Shildt and the St. Louis Cardinals came to play Wednesday night in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Cards went on the road and lit up the Atlanta Braves 13-1. After the game, Shildt went on an all-time, obscenity-laced rant and clearly the Cardinals were eating up what their manager was saying.
Check this out, and be warned, it's very NSFW:
That was...something.
Obviously Shildt is fired up, his team just came back from down 2-1 in the series to win it on the road. His squad came out firing on Wednesday and led 10-0 after the first inning, 11-0 after the second and 13-0 after the third. It was a convincing whipping.
Obviously there will be some backlash for his language in this but in the midst of a celebration, can the man really be blamed?