VIDEO: Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Goes On Obscenity-Laced Rant After Eliminating Braves By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mike Shildt and the St. Louis Cardinals came to play Wednesday night in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Cards went on the road and lit up the Atlanta Braves 13-1. After the game, Shildt went on an all-time, obscenity-laced rant and clearly the Cardinals were eating up what their manager was saying.

Check this out, and be warned, it's very NSFW:

Mike Shildt:



“The [Braves] started some shit. We finished the shit. And that’s how we roll. No one fucks with us ever. Now, I don’t give a fuck who we play. We’re gonna fuck them up. We’re gonna take it right to them the whole fucking way. We’re gonna kick their fucking ass.” pic.twitter.com/2J7jyJc60O — STLSportsCentral (@stlsportscntrl) October 10, 2019

That was...something.

Obviously Shildt is fired up, his team just came back from down 2-1 in the series to win it on the road. His squad came out firing on Wednesday and led 10-0 after the first inning, 11-0 after the second and 13-0 after the third. It was a convincing whipping.

Obviously there will be some backlash for his language in this but in the midst of a celebration, can the man really be blamed?