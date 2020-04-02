Mike Puma Accuses Sports Illustrated Writer of Stealing Interview, SI Deletes Story
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 01 2020
Mike Puma has been the Mets beat writer for The New York Post since 2010, establishing himself as a well-respected journalist within the media world during that time. So when he posted a tweet accusing a Sports Illustrated writer of stealing his interview and passing it off as his own, a lot of eyes went to both stories to see what was going on.
Based on reading both stories, it seems Puma has a valid point.
On Tuesday, Puma posted a story on the New York Post featuring an interview with former Met and Yankee Al Leiter where Leiter essentially challenged those running the MLB to use this time off during coronavirus as an opportunity to try new things and build up their audience when and if baseball is played this year.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated posted a story by Rick Laughland on the Amazin' Clubhouse blog where Laughland used quotes from Puma's story but did not cite where he got the quotes. In fact, he didn't mention Puma's interview anywhere and, on first reference to Leiter's quote, used the term, "Leiter said," which implies a direct interview.
Sports Illustrated deleted the post moments after Puma's tweet.
Maven, which operates Sports Illustrated through the brand's parent company Authentic Brands Group, recently announced they were laying off 6% of Sports Illustrated's editorial department. This comes about six months after a massive round of layoffs at Sports Illustrated and reports of SI hiring less-seasoned reporters to fill the roles.
Neither SI or Laughland immediately posted a response on social to the situation. We will update this story if either does.