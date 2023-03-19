Mike Pence Wore an NCAA Tournament Hat to the NCAA Tournament
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance for some thrilling NCAA Tournament action last night in Des Moines, where he saw the Kansas Jayhawks get bounced by the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was a more pleasant sporting event for him than the time he went to an Indianapolis Colts game and had to hastily flee the premises because some people were kneeling during the national anthem.
It's very cool that he had a good time but the most important thing to note about the situation — as it so often does — resides in the sartorial department.
Pence brought the heat with a generic NCAA Men's Basketball Championship hat from the soon-to-be-envisioned Rob Lowe collection.
Say what you want about the man, but this is 100 percent how you do it. Neither of the teams involved were from Indiana and there's a small chance Pence tries to run in 2024. No need to alienate any potential voter, even if Kansas and Arkansas are both reliably red.
In all seriousness, though, it's a tough spot for a celebrity with no real connection to either team at one of these things when it comes to fashion. The urge to wear a hat is understandably strong. And a non-related hat from a third party is a choice in itself. Anything non-sports opens up a can of worms, too. So really, Lowe figured it out for everyone.
Every minute he is not profiting from his own line of safe celebrity hats is a literally a lost opportunity.