Former Cubs Pitcher Mike Montgomery Freaks Out in KBO Game, Hits Umpire With Rosin Bag
Mike Montgomery, forever etched into history as the pitcher who recorded the final out to break the Chicaco Cubs' 108-year curse, is currently playing for the KBO's Samsung Lions. It has not been a banner year as his ERA sits at 5.40 in limited work. Things went from mediocre to worse today against the mighty KT Wiz as the lefthander got into a regrettable incident with the home plate umpire.
Upset about something, Montgomery charged the official with a rosin bag in hand before uncorking a fastball in rage. His heave was right on target. And the white cloud it created when hitting the ump serves as a tidy little metaphor for his time in the league going up in a puff of smoke.
That is absolutely not going to fly in the KBO. As Daniel Kim points out in his tweet, it's very possible Montgomery has thrown his last pitch in the league. At the very least, he figures to be sidelined the rest of the year — a major bummer because the Lions are currently in third place and playoff-bound.
Tough look for a player who played six Major League seasons and has high hopes of returning to the show.