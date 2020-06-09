Mike Missanelli Spilled an Entire Coffee in His Lap on Live Television
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 09 2020
Mike Missanelli, the Philadelphia sports talk radio host, returned to the air yesterday following a suspension. Upon his return to the 97.5 The Fanatic airwaves on Monday, Missanelli apologized to co-host Tyrone Johnson and update anchor Natalie Egenolf for his outburst from two weeks ago. On Tuesday, his second day back, things were back to business as usual. Except for his coffee, which did not have the lid on properly. So Missanelli took a coffee shower live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This is why they put radio on television. Otherwise you don't see people throw headphones or ruin their pants with spilled coffee.