Mike McCarthy Willing to Be Slimed if Cowboys Win the Nickelodeon Game
The NFL debuted its NFL Wild Card game on Nickelodeon last year, which was a rousing success and was predictably renewed for a second year. This weekend's matchup features the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, two longtime and successful rivals. Excitement could not be higher for what will be the first-ever playoff pairing featuring two franchises with five Super Bowl championships in their respective trophy cases.
Actually, that's inaccurate. Excitement is markedly higher now than it was an hour ago after Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy both learned about the concept of getting slimed and seemed fairly receptive to the idea should his team advance.
There you have it. His fate is sealed. One simply cannot say "anything for the kids" and then suggest wearing a viscous green goo is a bridge too far. Won't anyone think of the children? It is very important that those with access hold him accountable. Because once the image of McCarthy getting bathed in the signature brew enters the mind, only the real-world payoff can close the loop.
The real shame here is that the Patriots aren't involved and Bill Belichick wasn't offered a similar question. Although that guy is always full of surprises. He might go on a six-minute monologue about how he uses the lessons culled from old GUTS episodes on special teams or something.