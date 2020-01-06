Mike McCarthy Is Your Next Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 06 2020
One day after finally relieving Jason Garrett of his duties, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are poised to make Mike McCarthy their next head coach. Jay Glazer had it first:
Ian Rapoport followed with a similar report.
This is going to be a fascinating partnership. McCarthy deserves a lot of credit for developing Aaron Rodgers and winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay. On the other side of the coin, the team atrophied in his final two years as head coach. Win, lose, or draw, the Mike McCarthy/Jerry Jones partnership is sure to provide some very interesting content.