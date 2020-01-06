Mike McCarthy Is Your Next Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 06 2020 Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett | Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

One day after finally relieving Jason Garrett of his duties, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are poised to make Mike McCarthy their next head coach. Jay Glazer had it first:

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

Ian Rapoport followed with a similar report.

This is going to be a fascinating partnership. McCarthy deserves a lot of credit for developing Aaron Rodgers and winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay. On the other side of the coin, the team atrophied in his final two years as head coach. Win, lose, or draw, the Mike McCarthy/Jerry Jones partnership is sure to provide some very interesting content.