Mike Mayock Never Had Any Power, Now He's on Borrowed Time
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is likely soon to be joining Jon Gruden in the unemployment line. That's true for a number of reasons, the most important of which came via a revelation from owner Mark Davis.
On Wednesday, Davis told a reporter that Mayock would remain the team's GM after Gruden's resignation, but he also let loose some damning information. Davis claimed previously Gruden had 51 percent say in personnel, while Mayock had 49. Now the former NFL Network analyst would have 51, while interim head coach Rich Bisaccia would be at 49.
Mayock has been the Raiders' general manager since 2019. It's understandable that he might have had about equal say in personnel with Gruden in charge. Gruden had a 10-year, $100 million contract, it's not shocking Davis would also give him control of personnel. But after two years in charge, Mayock now has an interim head coach with near-equal say in personnel? That's ridiculous.
Mayock was Gruden's hand-picked guy, so it's highly unlikely he's left in place to pick the team's next head coach. But the revelation that Davis can't (or won't) even turn full control of the roster over to him more than seals his fate.