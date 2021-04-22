Mike Lindell Will Appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Next Week
It has been an adventurous 2021 for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. In February he appeared on Newsmax and gave a rant so unhinged that anchor Bob Sellers literally walked off in the midst of it. Then he announced he'd be launching his own social media platform, called "Frank." The launch of Frank failed spectacularly (twice) and he ended up livestreaming a talk show on the platform, during which he was prank-called.
What's next for this man, you might ask? He's appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
On Tuesday, Kimmel offered an open invitation for Lindell to come on the show for an interview, with the condition that Lindell be placed in a bed surrounded by the pillows he sells. Lindell read this out loud during the Frank livestream and agreed, although noted that goosefeather pillows are bad for you.
According to Vulture, Lindell is officially listed as a guest with Kimmel for the April 28 show. Six days. Six days until we see Mike Lindell, surrounded by fluffy pillows on a California king-sized mattress, get interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel.
This ought to be good.