VIDEO: Mike Leach Breaks Down Who Would Win a Pac-12 Mascot Fight By Ryan Phillips | Sep 17 2019 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike Leach has distinct thoughts on a lot of things, so of course he has opinions about how Pac-12 mascots would fare if the battled each other. And, because he's Mike Leach, he clearly thought it all out before.

Check out what he had to say below.

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle.



Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

Naturally, Leach thinks the Cougar would be tough to beat, but it's a solid breakdown. He was thorough and clearly took it very seriously.

Leach was at his best discussing Arizona State's Sun Devil though, with lines like,"What kind of mythical powers does a Sun Devil have? We gotta consider that." And, "You'd have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there's a lot of outside stuff there."

I have no idea what he was talking about, but damn do I love it.