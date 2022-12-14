Roundup: Mike Leach Dead at 61; 'Avatar 2' Reviews Are In; Lionel Messi, Argentina to World Cup Final
Robert Griffin III is sorry about that ... Jeff Zucker getting back in the game ... Is any movie worth a 13-year wait ... England is over Harry and Meghan ... The 20 smartest states ... An apex post player in the NBA ... Cole Beasley is back ... Joe Biden signs same-six marriage rights bill ... Scientists announce major fusion breakthrough ... Mike Leach died at 61 ... Stocks rose after cooler inflation report ... A review of "Avatar: The Way of Water" ... John Cena, Jason Momoa team up for action comedy "Killer Vacation" ... Lionel Messi led Argentina to the World Cup final ... Kyler Murray out for the season with torn ACL ... Deebo Samuel should return to 49ers this season ... NBA names MVP trophy after Michael Jordan ...
