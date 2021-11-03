College Football Playoff, Dream Jobs and the Found Art of the Mid-Range Jumper with Mike Hall
Big Ten Network anchor Mike Hall joins the show to react to the College Football Playoff selection committee's first rankings and what they mean, if anything. We talk about his experience winning ESPN's Dream Job and the opportunities and challenges that went with it. He shares how he approaches studio work, sideline reporting, play-by-play calls, and other things before offering some shoutouts to those who have helped him along the way.