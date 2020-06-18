ESPN Has Been Filming an All-Access Series With Oklahoma State
By Kyle Koster | Jun 18 2020
Mike Gundy's regrettable show of support for OAN threw the Oklahoma State football program into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week. The Cowboys coach seems to have done the necessary things to keep a lid on things for now, but his future seems more murky and the atmosphere a bit more tense in Stillwater.
Those wondering what's going on there may get more answers as Scott Van Pelt revealed last night that ESPN has been working on an all-access series with Oklahoma State. Awful Announcing clipped two segments introducing yet another apology from Gundy, shot by the ESPN crew.
Chuba Hubbard was also teased as being asked about the incident and fallout, though that footage has yet to air.
With the necessary caveat that there's danger in pulling out a jump-to-conclusion mat without knowing all the details, the proximity of outside cameras and the term "all-access" does suggest the curtain could be pulled back a bit further than previously expected.