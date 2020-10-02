If Mike Greenberg Were Trevor Lawrence, He'd Think Long and Hard About Playing for the New York Jets
By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2020
I am sure most decent people feel some sympathy for Mike Greenberg as he's forced to react to the weekly Jets' nightmare on national television. Lions fans like myself, though, are too dead inside and recognize that there's still a glimmer of hope in his eyes, meaning he and other Gang Green supporters are nowhere near rock bottom.
Get Up's main man got up a bit early this morning to shift through the rubble of last night's debacle with Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin. Surveying the landscape and realizing it's very possible that the Jets will secure the No. 1 pick in the draft, Greenberg empathetically wondered if Trevor Lawrence might consider returning to Clemson over this hapless franchise (fast-forward to the very end or enjoy the full despair).
This seems like a major overreaction. Yes, the Jets stink and are rudderless. But so too are many franchises who bumble their way to the worst record in the league. Look no further than Joe Burrow, who is learning to lose and getting his head bashed in with the Bengals right now. There's no guarantee that next year's No. 1 biggest loser has its act together either.
Worse, it could the freaking Lions.
Lawrence, as a surefire top pick, has surely made his peace with the inevitable early-career challenges that come with being the new savior in town. There are worse places to take lumps than New York. And, hell, the pay is a lot better than his current situation.