Mike Greenberg Breaks Down Just How Bad Adam Gase Has Been
By Liam McKeone | Sep 17 2020
It's a tough time to be a fan of the New York Jets, and therefore it is a tough time to be Mike Greenberg. The local Jets supporter at ESPN only needed one week of football in 2020 before declaring he wouldn't let Adam Gase coach an elementary school football team. On Thursday, he dug even deeper and busted out *advanced analytics* to prove just how awful of a head coach Gase has been.
Okay, so maybe the analytics aren't that advanced, but they're still damning.
Yikes. When you lay it all out like that, it really doesn't look good at all, does it?
Gase is not a good coach. But, in the interest of fairness, his time with the Jets has not really been a cakewalk in terms of how things have unfolded outside of his control. The front office doesn't seem very interested in providing Sam Darnold with a receiver to throw to and everybody important, including Darnold, missed time with injuries last year. It's already started this year as second-round pick Denzel Mims hit the IR before the season started and Le'Veon Bell did the same after Week 1. Everybody deals with injuries, but when it comes to the Jets, it's their most important players going down with some regularity.
Still, the numbers don't lie. Gase is going to have to pull something big out of his hat if he wants to be employed this time next year.