Mike Greenberg Pays Tribute to Longtime Radio Partner Mike Golic
By Liam McKeone | Jul 29 2020
Mike Golic's 22-year run on ESPN radio will come to an end on Friday. All week, ESPN has been honoring Golic for his years of excellent service. On Wednesday, Mike Greenberg gave a two-minute speech in honor of his longtime co-host. Check it out:
Golic and Greenberg made up the two halves of Mike and Mike In The Morning, a flagship program for ESPN radio for nearly two decades and one of the most successful in sports talk radio history. It ended in 2017, when Golic joined Trey Wingo to host Golic and Wingo and Greenberg became the face of Get Up.
This is a great send-off for one of ESPN's most prolific and well-known personalities, and it certainly won't be the last we see as Golic's final sign-off approaches.