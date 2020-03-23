Mike Greenberg Chooses Tom Brady in the Patriots Breakup
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 23 2020
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were together for two decades and six Super Bowls. Now Brady has left Belichick for Tampa Bay. Who will win the breakup by being more successful? Get Up's Mike Greenberg sides with Tom Brady whom he says will play in another Super Bowl.
Where we sit right now, it's a reasonable conversation to have. Brady and Belichick's past success was so tightly intertwined that it's impossible to know for sure if one of them was more responsible than the other.
They both appear to be in decent if not ideal situations. Brady heads to a team that went 7-9 last season and didn't really compete for a playoff spot, but has a good coach and monster wide receivers. Belichick remains in New England with the infrastructure he built, but the reality of replacing a Hall of Famer with either Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham or Cody Kessler.
If either or both of them struggle next year, it wouldn't be a surprise. Same for if they both end up in the playoffs. But if one is stuck at home watching the other play on Championship Weekend, an asterisk will be immediately attached to their legacy, deserved or not. If it's Belichick doing the watching, then Greeny gets to hang this tweet on his wall.