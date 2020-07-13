Mike Golic Will Work As a College Football Analyst
By Kyle Koster | Jul 13 2020
Mike Golic, who had been near the epicenter of ESPN Radio's roadmap for over two decades, won't be part of the new direction in a few weeks. The platform's revamped lineup does not include a place for him after any discussions of a reunion with Mike Greenberg failed to get out of the box.
With time remaining on his contract, it was assumed by many -- and first reported by The Athletic's Richard Deitsch -- that the elder Golic would return to the college football vertical, where he first made his name at ESPN. Adam Schefter, possessor of inside information on this one, confirmed that to be true early this morning.
It's always good to see someone return to their roots. Maybe there's some way to swing an Arena League breakdown too, considering Golic's history there. Or maybe all the focus should be on getting an actual college football season to materialize so it can even be analyzed. Because that, in the words of Chris Fowler, is beginning to feel like a third-and-long situation.