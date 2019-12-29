Mike Girardi: Julian Edelman's Shoulder Injury 'Worse Than You Can Possibly Imagine' By William Pitts | Dec 29 2019 Patriots WR Julian Edelman. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite the fact that the New England Patriots are playing the hapless Dolphins in Week 17, Bill Belichick does not plan on resting his starters for today's game. This even includes wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has every possible reason to take a rest.

Throughout the season, Edelman has played through pain quite literally from head to toe, including injuries to his ribs and tendonitis in his left knee. But according to NFL reporter Michael Girardi, his shoulder is of the utmost concern this week.

Top runner will play and so will the only playmaker the #Patriots have been able to rely on, despite the injuries #Patriots @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EflsDsp2Bi — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 29, 2019

"I'm told it's worse than you could possibly imagine, but here he is gutting it out," said Girardi on NFL Network.

Through it all, Edelman has been the Patriots' sole consistent offensive weapon this season, with 97 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. Obviously the Patriots need him more in the playoffs than against the Dolphins, but it appears the Pats are going to let him play with his shoulder injury.