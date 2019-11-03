Mike Garafolo: Multiple First-Year Coaches Will Be Fired This Offseason By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019 Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It hasn't been a great season for first-year head coaches in the NFL. Aside from the Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur, the new crop of head coaches in 2019 have ranged from mediocre to disastrous, as the other seven have combined for a record of 10-42-1.

No season in NFL history since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 (at least) has seen multiple head coaches fired after their first year in charge, but NFL insider Mike Garafolo believes that the 2020 offseason will change that, as he discussed on the NFL Network last night.

One and done, times two?@MikeGarafolo says by the end of the #NFL100 season, we will have unprecedented coaching changes. pic.twitter.com/vAMusSFT0K — GMFB (@gmfb) November 3, 2019

Garofolo lists Browns' head coach Freddie Kitchens and the New York Jets' Adam Gase by name, though he also said he wasn't going to say which first-year coahces were on the hottest of hot seats.

Kitchens' team has gotten off to a disappointing 2-5 start, after many predicted the Browns would win the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Jets (1-6) have had a downright embarrassing season under Adam Gase, with the coach coming under fire for installing an anemic offense and mishandling quarterback Sam Darnold.

Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals (3-5-1), Zac Taylor of the Bengals (0-8), Vic Fangio of the Broncos (2-6), Bruce Arians of the Bucs (2-5) and Brian Flores of the Dolphins (0-7)