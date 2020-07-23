Mike Francesa Is Leaving WFAN After 33 Years
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 23 2020
Mike Francesa abruptly announced that Friday would be his final regularly-scheduled show on WFAN. After 33 years, the longtime host announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down and no longer hosting his show. It will be the end of an era for the station and Francesa.
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand summarized Francesa's abrupt departure. The 66-year-old says he wants to spend more time with his family. He retired at the end of 2017 but that only lasted a few months. He had been hosting a half-hour program on WFAN while doing a one-hour show for Radio.com. After the retirement and return things just felt off with his on-air work.
Francesa began his run at WFAN in 1989, teaming up with Chris Russo to create Mike & the Mad Dog, which ran for 19 years. The duo parted in 2008, as "Mad Dog" Russo moved to Sirius XM and Francesa remained at WFAN hosting Mike's On.
While Francesa claims this won't be a retirement, he won't be doing daily shows anymore. He could make guest appearances or do some special events for WFAN. We'll see what's next, but it feels like Francesa is ready to move on.