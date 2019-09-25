Mike Francesa Chides Prank Caller as 'Jealous' He Was in Adam Sandler Trailer By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 24 2019

Mike Francesa reveals a hard truth: people are jealous of him because he's in Adam Sandler's new movie.



(Same day, two different outfits. He's in showbiz now.) pic.twitter.com/Y8jK9WkciP — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 25, 2019

Mike Francesa has been alluding to his role as a bookie in the upcoming Adam Sandler Netflix movie, Uncut Gems, for a little while. The trailer came out today, which naturally meant that a prank caller was going to phone into his show and ask whose balls he had to fondle to get into the film. Francesa immediately wrote off the prankster as jealous of his success.

Sandler, of course, is a big sports fan. Dan Patrick has been in a few of his movies, and it's not a huge surprise in the grand scheme of things that Francesa found his way into one.

Here's the trailer, in case you haven't seen it yet:

Update: Here is Mike talking about filming the movie: