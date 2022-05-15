Mike Florio Cooked on Twitter After Posting a Picture of a Steak He Cooked on a Grill
It was a quiet May Saturday on the football news front, which must be nice for anyone who covers the 365-day NFL news cycle the way that Pro Football Talk's MIke Florio does. Without any work distractions, Florio decided to grill a steak for dinner. Specifically, according to a tweet form the PFT Live host, an 18 ounce Wagyu strip. That tweet that featured a picture. Florio has spent the last couple hours getting roasted worse than the steak.
Florio's tweets don't usually get much action, but this one had over 800 quote tweets and counting in about three hours. It was a classic ratio. Even someone who doesn't eat steak has probably seen enough reality television to know that this steak would cause Gordon Ramsey to have his mouth blurred.
Even golfer Hunter Mahan got in on the action.
Maybe the best part is the number of people responding with images of Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars.
Who knows how bad this ratio is going to get, but one thing is for sure - never post a picture of something you cooked on social media. It will haunt you forever.