Mike Evans Dropped the Easiest Touchdown of His and Tom Brady's Careers
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers visited the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Early in the game Tom Brady aired it out hitting a wide open Mike Evans in stride and Evans just dropped it. Even worse, he bobbled it enough that it looked like he had a couple chances to haul it in before it went flying and bounced into his hands after it hit the ground.
That's Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson who takes Evans' hand to the face and falls down on the play. Evans could not have been more wide open for that drop.
If Evans had caught the ball it would have been a 64-yard touchdown pass, Tom Brady's longest pass play of the season. If he ends up throwing a tantrum on the sideline today, this drop might have been the first straw.