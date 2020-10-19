Mike 'Doc' Emrick Has Retired, Leaving Hockey Without a Signature Voice
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 19, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Mike "Doc" Emrick has retired. The 74-year-old has been the voice of hockey for decades, and while he will be replaced, he will not be replicated. He has been broadcasting hockey since 1973 and was the national call for the sport on just about every network that has ever had NHL rights.
He was one of a kind announcer and he even earned his "Doc" moniker by earning a Ph.D. in Communications. To say he put that degree to use would be an understatement. During the 2014 Olympic game between the United States and Canada he used 153 different words to describe moving the puck. The year before, he used 53 different terms to say someone passed the puck. A great career.