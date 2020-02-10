Mike D'Antoni Resigned As Lakers Head Coach
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Mike D’Antoni Lakers era appears to be over. ESPN is reporting he has resigned as Lakers head coach, following the team’s 27-55 season. The team had a 67-87 regular season record over his two seasons as head coach. He has not won a playoff game since leaving the Suns in 2008.
D’Antoni was not the right fit. It’s not clear why anyone thought his brand of up tempo basketball would be the right fit. The team he was hired to coach had six rotation players over 30 and Dwight Howard coming off back surgery.
Magic Johnson summed up the Laker nation opinion on this development.
