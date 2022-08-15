Mike Clevinger Exchanges a Baseball For a Beer Before Game
The San Diego Padres are in Miami to face the Marlins on Monday and Padres righty Mike Clevinger is in a party mood. Before the game, Clevinger tossed a ball to a fan in the stands in exchange for a beer.
Check it out:
This is pretty great. Clevinger is a really fun dude so it isn't shocking he's the guy who was willing to do this. MLB fans are willing to exchange pretty much anything for a baseball.
Hey, it's an off-day for Clevinger, so this is probably just fine. He's set to pitch on Wednesday when he'll square off against Pablo Lopez.
Clevinger is back after being out for all of 2021 recovering from Tommy John surgery. So far this season, he's 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 14 appearances (13 starts). Clevinger has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.
He's riding a good streak and clearly enjoying himself.