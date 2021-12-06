Mike Camerlengo Breaks Down Detroit Lions' First Win of 2021
The Detroit Lions shocked the NFL on Sunday when they came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on a walk-off touchdown. Fans went nuts, people ripped the Vikings, Christen Harper cried while watching, and the world seemed to enjoy the spectacle. With such a momentous occasion, it's not shocking friend of the site Mike Camerlengo decided to break it all down.
The host of 60 Second Classics really sunk his teeth into Detroit's big win. After all, when a team that's 0-10-1 wins a game, it's definitely worth a deep dive.
Check it out:
Yeah, winning is fun, baby.
