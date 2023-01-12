Mike Budenholzer Absolutely Disgusted by Dasani Water
The Milwaukee Bucks won a weird game against the Atlanta Hawks last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, apparently bored of his usual drive-and-dunk schtick, decided to simply pass the ball and rebound all night. He ended up with 19 boards and 10 assists but only seven points. The Bucks won by nine.
After the game, coach Mike Budenholzer settled into his chair at the postgame press conference table. Parched, he took a sip of the water in front of him. What followed was a look of sheer distaste, a pure emotional communication telling us all what he thinks of Dasani water.
Budenholzer's expression should go down in the history books. This is what people felt like when Dasani was popular. Someone get this man a Fiji!