Mike Breen Called Tacko Fall, 'Taco Bell,' During Celtics - Knicks Broadcast on MSG Network
By Stephen Douglas
May 16, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT
Mike Breen was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. On Sunday he called the Boton Celtics - New York Knicks game at Maidson Square Garden. Since the Celtics sat their top seven players, there was plenty of time for Tacko Fall who saw his most minutes since January. During the third quarter Fall ended up with the ball and Breen called him "Taco Bell."
Breen's realization and laughter as he said, "Did I just say Taco Bell?" was so perfect that he should probably be enshrined in the Hall of Fame again. Breen then sent the game to commercial on MSG by saying he had to get something to eat.
Here's the Garden faithful cheering for Breen earlier in the day.