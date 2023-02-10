Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges was one of the key pieces of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. On Thursday night, he was interviewed at Barclays Center as his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, took on the Chicago Bulls. He introduced himself as a Net by swearing on national TV.
TNT's Jared Greenberg asked Bridges for his feelings on being traded for an all-time great like Durant. His response was genuine, but he threw in a "sh*t" for good measure. Greenberg's response was perfect.
Here's the interview:
It's been a long two days for Bridges, I think we can forgive him for saying a "no-no word."
Here's what he had to say about how he found out about the trade and being excited to be back on the East Coast:
Ah, NBA players in new environments. An enjoyable yearly saga.