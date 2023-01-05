Roundup: Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Again; Kevin McCarthy Fails Again; Red Sox Lock Up Rafael Devers
Kevin McCarthy still isn't Speaker of the House after six votes ... Donald Trump urges GOP to support McCarthy ... Damar Hamlin has shown "signs of improvement" ... FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomber case ... Stocks closed higher on Wednesday ... Meta fined $400 million by Irish regulator ... "Stomp" is leaving Broadway after 29 years ... Details of Jeremy Renner's accident are gruesome ... Mikaela Shiffrin captures 81st World Cup race ... Walter White is returning for a Super Bowl ad ... A review of "M3GAN" ... Red Sox locked up Rafael Devers ... Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 15 finalists ... NFL mulling all of its Bills-Bengals options ... Sam Howell to start for Commanders on Sunday ... Three teams pursuing Johnny Cueto ... Steph Curry is close to returning ...
The first trailer for Evil Dead: Rise is out.
Dave Bautista breaks down his tattoos.
Ariel Helwani went after Dana White.
My Chemical Romance -- "Disenchanted"