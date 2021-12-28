Roundup: Mikaela Shiffrin Tests Positive For COVID; Jimmy Garoppolo Injures Thumb; Arizona Bowl Canceled
The flu is making a comeback this year ... CDC shortens isolation period for asymptomatic COVID cases ... Mikaela Shiffrin tested positive for COVID ... Stock futures flat after record day ... New York's vaccine mandate for private businesses went into effect ... Flight cancellations continue to surge ... American Airlines turns to new CEO ... Netflix, "Tiger King" producers sued ... Hollywood mourns Jean-Marc Vallée ... Larry David broke down what made Bob Einstein so funny ... Jimmy Garoppolo has torn ligament, fracture in thumb ... NFL to adjust COVID-19 protocols ... Rockets big man Christian Wood took out a fan with a bad pass ... The Arizona Bowl was cancelled ... Magic Johnson isn't looking forward to HBO's Lakers series ... Local Patriots fan has a scalding Mac Jones take ...
How many NFL coaching jobs will come open? [Sports Illustrated]
Seven questions that will decide the NFL playoff race [The Ringer]
Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
The weirdest games, plays and moments from the 2021 MLB season [The Athletic]
Is Matthew Stafford the guy the Rams need? [Yahoo Sports]
Five NFL coaches most likely to be fired after the season [The Big Lead]
The latest trailer for The Batman heavily features Catwoman:
Peyton Manning dropping dimes in VR:
David Spade's traumatic childhood talent show:
Silk Sonic -- "Smokin Out the Window"