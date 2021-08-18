Miguel Sano Blasted a Baseball Halfway to the Mississippi
Miguel Sano throws his 275-pound frame at pitches he finds to his liking and is capable of hitting them as far as anyone in Major League Baseball when contact his made. The Minnesota Twins slugger blasted his 20th homer of the campaign today during a matinee against Cleveland, turning around a Zach Plesac fastball and depositing it halfway up the centerfield grandstand.
Those paid to watch every game at Target Field have never seen a longball land there in a game. Maybe in batting practice when someone is showing off, but never against honest-to-goodness live pitching.
StatCast claims this one traveled 475 feet. The naked eye puts it at over 500 feet. Either way, a titanic blast to an unexplored region of the stadium. A possibility on every pitch when someone with elite power steps into the box.