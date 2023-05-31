The Big Lead

This is the Face of Disbelief You Make When You Can't Throw Miguel Cabrera Out at Home

By Stephen Douglas

The Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Tuesday night despite a heroic individual effort by Miguel Cabrera. The future Hall of Famer got it on at the plate and on the base paths as he went 3-for-3 and scored from second on a ball that barely made it into the outfield. Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski tried to throw out Cabrera, but never stood a chance against the man who most recently lost a footrace to 43-year-old pitcher Rich Hill.

Jankowski could only smile as his throw was just far enough off the plate to allow Cabrera to break out a picture-perfect slide into home. What was Jankowski supposed to do? Throw out a guy passing Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB's list of all-time total bases? Not in a polite society.

Jonah Heim, Miguel Cabrera
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers / Nic Antaya/GettyImages

That's why they call baseball America's most beautiful game. And Cabrera remains one of the most aesthetically pleasing to ever do it.

