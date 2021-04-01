Miguel Cabrera Homering Through the Snow, Sliding Into Second is Beautiful
Miguel Cabrera came into this season in the best shape of his life for the fifth or sixth consecutive season. He used this increased flexibility and Day One durability to sock an opposite-field dinger in his first at-bat of the year to give the Detroit Tigers an early 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians.
Watching his drive cut through the freezing air and through big, wet snowflakes to safe harbor over the right field fence and a leaping Josh Naylor may be the highlight of the Tigers' season as they stumble to 90-odd losses or whatever the final tally reveals.
Cabrera, unable to see much, slid into second base thinking the ball was in play, a brief detour on a frigid but no less happy trot to celebrate his 487th career homer.
The round-tripper allowed Cabrera to join Al Kaline as the only players to collect 2,000 hits and belt 350 home runs while wearing a Tigers uniform.
Baseball is all the way back.