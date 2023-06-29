Miguel Cabrera Received an Ejection So Soft He Didn't Even Know It Happened
Cabrera did not agree with a call that he asked for.
The Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers, 10-2, on Wednesday. Miguel Cabrera was just one of many Tigers unable to do anything against Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Not that Cabrera helped himself. Down 1-2 in the count in the top of the fifth he failed to check his swing ball low and outside. While home plate umpire Chris Segal seemed content to let Cabrera see another pitch, the future Hall of Famer appealed to first base where Ben May immediately called him out.
Cabrera did not agree with the call that he asked for so he politely expressed his displeasure by saying something and waving his hand a couple times as he headed back to the dugout. The dismissive hand waves earned him an ejection, which came also came as a shock to Cabrera.
It really was a super soft ejection, especially considering Cabrera had no idea it happened. It also seemed like a surprise to the announcers who appeared to miss it in real time. But the look on May's face was not one of compassion or understanding. You do not wave your hand at Ben May and live to tell about it.
As Cabrera embarks on the next two decades of his career, he'd be wise to remember that.