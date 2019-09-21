VIDEO: Charles Woodson Is Very Unhappy With How Michigan-Wisconsin Is Going By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019

No. 11 Michigan had a big matchup with No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. At the half, Wisconsin led 28-0 and thoroughly dominated the Wolverines in what may be the most embarrassing half of football in the Jim Harbaugh era. It was just a brutal 30-minute beatdown where the Badgers manhandled Michigan at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and Jonathon Taylor looked unstoppable.

Charles Woodson is one of the most notable football players to come out of Michigan's program. He's also an analyst on FS1, which is covering this particular Michigan-Wisconsin game. Which means that he has to break down what is surely one of the worst halves of football he's ever seen from his alma mater. His face as the halftime show kicked off says it all.

This Michigan game has broken Charles Woodson pic.twitter.com/K7rYIV9CrU — Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) September 21, 2019

Poor Charles. Harbaugh was supposed to usher in a new era of Michigan glory, not... whatever this is. Michigan fans across the country surely connected with Woodson's facial expression at a deep level. There's still time for them to turn it around, but from what we've seen, it's more likely Woodson has that look painted across his face until next week.