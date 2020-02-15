Michigan State's Throwback Uniforms Are a Delight
By Kyle Koster | Feb 15 2020
It's a big day in East Lansing. College GameDay was in the house this morning previewing tonight's matchup between Michigan State and Maryland. There are major Big Ten and national implications. ESPN's top college basketball crew is on hand.
And the Spartans are honoring the 2000 national championship team by wearing some top-notch throwbacks from the Mateen Cleaves era.
It is a shame these went away, so it's great to see them back if even for a day. The Greek key pattern on the piping and waistband, for my money, is an elite uniform detail. Truly the Versace of turn-of-the-century design.