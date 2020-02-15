The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Michigan State's Throwback Uniforms Are a Delight

By Kyle Koster | Feb 15 2020

Mateen Cleaves #12...
Mateen Cleaves #12... | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It's a big day in East Lansing. College GameDay was in the house this morning previewing tonight's matchup between Michigan State and Maryland. There are major Big Ten and national implications. ESPN's top college basketball crew is on hand.

And the Spartans are honoring the 2000 national championship team by wearing some top-notch throwbacks from the Mateen Cleaves era.

????'?? ????. #GoGreen

? COLLEGE GAMEDAY TOMORROW! #GoGreen

It is a shame these went away, so it's great to see them back if even for a day. The Greek key pattern on the piping and waistband, for my money, is an elite uniform detail. Truly the Versace of turn-of-the-century design.