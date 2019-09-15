Michigan State's 12th Man Wipes Out Game-Tying Field Goal, Sparty Loses to Herm Edwards and ASU By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2019

Arizona State went into East Lansing on Saturday and won a shootout with #18 Michigan State, 10-7. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game in the final moments, but it was not meant to be. MSU’s junior kicker, Matt Coghlin, lined up for a 42-yarder with the clock winding down in the 4th. After missing his previous two attempts, he nailed the would-be game-tying field goal, but in the immortal words of Lee Corso, and the lifeguard that one time David Scwhimmer ran near the pool, “Not so fast my friend!”

Michigan State was caught with 12 men on the field. Glory gone, Coghlin badly missed from 47-yards as the clock expired. This wasn’t the switch that Sparty meant to flip.

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 14: Michigan State Spartans players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan.